In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 3 to January 7, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average purchase
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
03.01.2022
202,464
44.9386
9,098,441.83
XPAR
03.01.2022
73,856
44.9369
3,318,858.58
CEUX
03.01.2022
26,504
44.9294
1,190,807.86
TQEX
03.01.2022
30,976
44.9332
1,391,850.99
AQEU
04.01.2022
253,610
45.3217
11,494,029.49
XPAR
04.01.2022
113,556
45.3139
5,145,659.89
CEUX
04.01.2022
34,486
45.3243
1,563,053.33
TQEX
04.01.2022
39,654
45.3227
1,797,224.52
AQEU
05.01.2022
253,707
45.9755
11,664,296.79
XPAR
05.01.2022
107,324
45.9720
4,933,902.26
CEUX
05.01.2022
34,502
45.9873
1,586,654.45
TQEX
05.01.2022
39,480
45.9755
1,815,111.67
AQEU
06.01.2022
265,993
45.9920
12,233,551.12
XPAR
06.01.2022
123,511
45.9959
5,681,002.57
CEUX
06.01.2022
39,371
45.9970
1,810,948.60
TQEX
06.01.2022
49,446
45.9989
2,274,462.99
AQEU
07.01.2022
253,596
46.3956
11,765,732.49
XPAR
07.01.2022
113,562
46.3940
5,268,599.40
CEUX
07.01.2022
29,316
46.3884
1,359,923.16
TQEX
07.01.2022
34,609
46.3957
1,605,710.03
AQEU
Total
2,119,523
45.7649
96,999,822.01
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
