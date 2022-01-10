Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - December 31, 2021





Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital -December 31, 2021.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Lyon - France

Listing markets:

Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &

Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut(1) voting rights



Total of net (2) voting rights



December 31, 2020 20 057 562 21 592 598 21 590 098 January 31, 2021 20 395 482 21 930 518 21 928 018 February 28, 2021 21 139 668 22 668 705 22 666 205 March 31, 2021 21 619 894 23 149 446 23 146 946 April 30, 2021 21 646 489 23 176 061 23 173 561 May 31, 2021 26 048 225 27 569 797 27 567 297 June 30, 2021 26 412 389 27 934 088 27 931 588 July 30, 2021 27 320 457 28 844 656 28 842 156 August 31, 2021 27 729 047 29 250 818 29 248 318 September 30, 2021 27 923 522 29 423 496 29 420 996 October 30, 2021 27 923 522 29 423 308 29 420 808 November 30, 2021 27 940 121 29 439 907 29 437 407 December 31, 2021 31 018 553 32 518 339 32 515 839

(1)Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

(2)Without treasury shares.

