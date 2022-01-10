Anzeige
WKN: A1T94R ISIN: FR0011471135 
Tradegate
07.01.22
14:32 Uhr
2,105 Euro
-0,015
-0,71 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2022 | 18:05
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - December 31, 2021


Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital -December 31, 2021.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon - France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)
Website: www.erytech.com

DateTotal of shares composing the share capitalTotal of brut(1) voting rights

Total of net (2) voting rights

December 31, 202020 057 56221 592 59821 590 098
January 31, 202120 395 48221 930 51821 928 018
February 28, 202121 139 66822 668 70522 666 205
March 31, 202121 619 89423 149 44623 146 946
April 30, 202121 646 48923 176 06123 173 561
May 31, 202126 048 22527 569 79727 567 297
June 30, 202126 412 38927 934 08827 931 588
July 30, 202127 320 45728 844 65628 842 156
August 31, 202127 729 04729 250 81829 248 318
September 30, 202127 923 52229 423 49629 420 996
October 30, 202127 923 52229 423 30829 420 808
November 30, 202127 940 12129 439 90729 437 407
December 31, 202131 018 55332 518 33932 515 839

(1)Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)Without treasury shares.

Attachment

  • CP_Déclaration Droits de Vote 31 12 2021 vENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7f5fa592-83db-40b4-bc8d-d1139d42dee0)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
