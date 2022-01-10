Anzeige
Montag, 10.01.2022
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
VISIATIV: 2022 financial agenda

Lyon, 10 January 2022 - 6.00 p.m. Visiativ, a creator of digital platforms to accelerate corporate transformation, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

Visiativ announces its financial agenda for the 2022 fiscal year.

ÉvénementsDates
FY 2021 revenuesWednesday 26 January 2022
FY 2021 resultsWednesday 23 March 2022
Q1 2022 revenuesWednesday 20 April 2022
Annual General MeetingWednesday 25 May 2022
Q2 2022 revenuesWednesday 27 July 2022
H1 2022 resultsTuesday 20 September 2022
Q3 2022 revenuesWednesday 19 October 2022
FY 2022 revenuesWednesday 25 January 2023
FY 2022 resultsTuesday 21 March 2023

These dates are given as an indication and may be subject to change if necessary. All publications will be issued after close of trading on Euronext Paris.

About Visiativ
A true platform of human and digital experiences, Visiativ is a global player with multiple areas of expertise (consulting, software editing and integration, platform creation, IT outsourcing). Through its unique value proposition, it helps accelerate companies' innovation and digital transformation. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2020 revenues of €190 million and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering all of France's business hubs and with operations worldwide (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, USA, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Morocco, UK and Switzerland), Visiativ has over 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

VISIATIV CONTACT
Lydia JOUVAL
External communication
Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29
lydia.jouval@visiativ.com		INVESTOR CONTACT
ACTUS
Mathieu OMNES
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		PRESS CONTACT
ACTUS
Serena BONI
Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72661-visiativ-pr-agenda-2022-20220110-en.pdf

© 2022 Actusnews Wire
