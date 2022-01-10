Regulatory News:

During the fourth quarter of 2021, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) completed the sale of two assets: the Marseille Canebière Monoprix store and the Carré Duparc retail park in Sainte-Marie (Reunion Island).

The Company also signed preliminary sales agreements without financing conditions for the Annecy and Saint-Etienne hypermarkets. These assets illustrate Mercialys' value creation strategy. They had been transformed since their acquisition in 2014.

These sales will enable Mercialys to continue reducing its exposure to its primary tenant, the Casino group (22.6% of Mercialys' total rental income at end-June 2021).

In addition, Mercialys has sold or signed sales commitments for various plots at non-strategic and fragmented sites.

These divestments represent a total volume of Euro 96.6 million including transfer taxes, with Euro 28.9 million of sales completed and Euro 67.6 million subject to preliminary sales agreements without financing conditions. Overall, the transaction values for these sales and preliminary sales agreements are slightly higher than the end-June 2021 appraisals.

These divestments are in line with Mercialys' asset rotation strategy and the portfolio's realignment around sites with potential for growth in the medium term. They will enable Mercialys to further consolidate its balance sheet (Loan To Value (LTV) ratio excluding transfer taxes of 38.3% at end-June 2021) and give Mercialys financial flexibility with a view to capitalizing on value-creating investment opportunities outside of the Company's current scope.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.2 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,102 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2020 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

