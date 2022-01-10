Anzeige
Montag, 10.01.2022
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
WKN: A3CRZT ISIN: FR0013333077 
Frankfurt
10.01.22
09:16 Uhr
5,670 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.01.2022
DJ Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical. 10-Jan-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, 10 January 2022 - 5:45 PM

Half-year liquidity contract statement

for Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical

Public limited company with a capital of EUR 15 256 824

Registered office: 320, avenue Archimède Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B 13100 Aix-en-Provence - France

837 722 560 R.C.S. on the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Affluent Medical and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

-- 65,037 shares

-- EUR 67,128.08

-- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 468

-- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 152

-- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 63,699 shares for EUR 395,295.67

-- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 22,553 shares for EUR 141,841.87

As a reminder:

-- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidityaccount:

-- 23,891 shares

-- EUR 220,888.97

-- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 130

-- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 0

-- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 23,891 shares for EUR 179,111.03

-- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 0 shares for EUR0

-- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-- 0 shares

-- EUR 400,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice. 

Buy Side                  Sell Side 
       Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR  Number of Number of Traded volume in EUR 
       executions shares              executions shares 
Total     468    63,699  395,295.67       152    22,553  141,841.87 
01/07/2021  1     225    1,521.00        2     442    3,094.00 
02/07/2021  6     939    6,422.76        2     383    2,681.00 
05/07/2021  15     2,061   13,726.26       1     300    2,070.00 
06/07/2021  9     1,656   11,293.92       -     -     - 
07/07/2021  12     844    5,637.92        6     500    3,350.00 
08/07/2021  5     500    3,275.00        -     -     - 
09/07/2021  7     1,980   13,167.00       3     595    4,165.00 
 
12/07/2021  7     600    4,140.00        -     -     - 
 
13/07/2021  3     210    1,428.00        -     -     - 
14/07/2021  2     291    1,978.80        1     1     6.81 
15/07/2021  8     1,500   10,020.00       -     -     - 
16/07/2021  -     -     -           4     1,500   10,245.00 
22/07/2021  6     216    1,499.04        -     -     - 
23/07/2021  5     1,185   8,223.90        1     1     6.98 
26/07/2021  1     1     6.70          -     -     - 
 
27/07/2021  5     324    2,170.80        1     1     6.79 
 
28/07/2021  2     109    730.30         -     -     - 
29/07/2021  1     67    448.90         2     208    1,445.60 
30/07/2021  2     154    1,031.80        1     1     6.73 
02/08/2021  4     56    375.20         -     -     - 
03/08/2021  3     291    1,949.70        1     2     13.72 
04/08/2021  1     50    337.50         5     250    1,700.00 
 
05/08/2021  9     966    6,491.52        1     1     6.75 
 
06/08/2021  13     2,000   13,140.00       1     15    98.70 
09/08/2021  17     2,485   15,904.00       -     -     - 
10/08/2021  2     303    1,893.75        1     1     6.36 
11/08/2021  10     523    3,247.83        -     -     - 
 
12/08/2021  1     197    1,221.40        -     -     - 
 
13/08/2021  3     500    3,075.00        -     -     - 
16/08/2021  15     3,000   17,970.00       -     -     - 
17/08/2021  3     500    3,000.00        -     -     - 
 
18/08/2021  4     568    3,408.00        1     1     6.02 
 
 
19/08/2021  6     995    5,890.40        -     -     - 
 
 
20/08/2021  8     1,438   8,484.20        -     -     - 
 
23/08/2021  5     900    5,310.00        -     -     - 
24/08/2021  4     1,106   6,359.50        -     -     - 
25/08/2021  1     194    1,105.80        -     -     - 
27/08/2021  2     905    5,031.80        -     -     - 
 
30/08/2021  2     95    522.50         -     -     - 
 
31/08/2021  -     -     -           1     500    2,850.00 
01/09/2021  -     -     -           5     1,000   5,950.00 
02/09/2021  -     -     -           6     919    5,523.19 
03/09/2021  2     500    2,925.00        3     81    488.43 
 
07/09/2021  1     19    111.34         -     -     - 
 
08/09/2021  2     500    3,000.00        -     -     - 
09/09/2021  4     328    1,964.72        1     500    3,010.00 
10/09/2021  1     1     6.07          6     1,532   9,498.40 
13/09/2021  1     10    63.00         2     469    3,001.60 
14/09/2021  2     30    189.30         1     1     6.33 
15/09/2021  3     496    3,129.76        -     -     - 
16/09/2021  2     297    1,871.10        1     500    3,200.00 
17/09/2021  1     168    1,058.40        9     918    5,939.46 
20/09/2021  2     410    2,566.60        1     20    130.00 
21/09/2021  -     -     -           1     1     6.40 
22/09/2021  6     1,134   7,178.22        1     1     6.39 
23/09/2021  1     1     6.29          4     501    3,176.34 
24/09/2021  -     -     -           1     1     6.40 
27/09/2021  4     429    2,741.31        2     498    3,187.20 
28/09/2021  -     -     -           2     63    409.50 
29/09/2021  3     572    3,660.80        1     1     6.41 
30/09/2021  3     161    1,030.40        -     -     - 
01/10/2021  3     839    5,369.60        1     1     6.50 
04/10/2021  -     -     -           5     499    3,243.50 
05/10/2021  -     -     -           1     62    407.96 
06/10/2021  4     1,080   6,868.80        -     -     - 
07/10/2021  -     -     -           1     4     26.00 
08/10/2021  4     170    1,098.20        -     -     - 
11/10/2021  6     635    4,089.40        -     -     - 
12/10/2021  2     96    616.32         1     1     6.43 
13/10/2021  1     400    2,568.00        -     -     - 
14/10/2021  1     83    527.88         -     -     - 
15/10/2021  9     900    5,787.00        -     -     - 
18/10/2021  5     674    4,273.16        -     -     - 
19/10/2021  2     251    1,583.81        -     -     - 
20/10/2021  4     312    1,974.96        7     400    2,560.00 
21/10/2021  10     668    4,201.72        -     -     - 
22/10/2021  1     1     6.28          -     -     - 
26/10/2021  1     1     6.39          1     1     6.39 
27/10/2021  3     157    989.10         3     200    1,262.00 
28/10/2021  -     -     -           2     223    1,427.20 
01/11/2021  6     540    3,385.80        -     -     - 
02/11/2021  2     33    206.25         -     -     - 
03/11/2021  6     1,001   6,236.23        1     1     6.27 
04/11/2021  10     2,878   16,865.08       1     30    187.50 
05/11/2021  6     802    4,755.86        -     -     - 
08/11/2021  12     859    5,076.69        -     -     - 
09/11/2021  6     1,079   6,150.30        -     -     - 
10/11/2021  7     900    5,256.00        -     -     - 
11/11/2021  4     1,225   7,117.25        1     1     5.89 
12/11/2021  5     1,000   5,850.00        3     30    177.00 
15/11/2021  -     -     -           8     3,340   21,042.00

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2022 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

