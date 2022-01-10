Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract -2

DJ Affluent Medical: Half-year liquidity contract statement for Affluent Medical.

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, 10 January 2022 - 5:45 PM

Half-year liquidity contract statement

for Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical

Public limited company with a capital of EUR 15 256 824

Registered office: 320, avenue Archimède Les Pléiades III - Bâtiment B 13100 Aix-en-Provence - France

837 722 560 R.C.S. on the Aix-en-Provence Trade and Companies Register

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Affluent Medical and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2021:

-- 65,037 shares

-- EUR 67,128.08

-- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 468

-- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 152

-- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 63,699 shares for EUR 395,295.67

-- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 22,553 shares for EUR 141,841.87

As a reminder:

-- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2021 on the liquidityaccount:

-- 23,891 shares

-- EUR 220,888.97

-- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 130

-- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 0

-- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 23,891 shares for EUR 179,111.03

-- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 0 shares for EUR0

-- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

-- 0 shares

-- EUR 400,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

16/11/2021 1 1 6.03 3 977 5,979.24 17/11/2021 3 491 3,009.83 3 471 2,901.36 18/11/2021 5 291 1,789.65 6 739 4,574.41 19/11/2021 3 219 1,346.85 - - - 22/11/2021 4 560 3,410.40 - - - 23/11/2021 3 365 2,208.25 - - - 24/11/2021 9 1,075 6,503.75 - - - 26/11/2021 4 587 3,516.13 1 500 3,050.00 29/11/2021 8 1,028 6,075.48 2 500 3,000.00 30/11/2021 3 386 2,238.80 1 1 5.81 01/12/2021 3 318 1,860.30 4 500 2,950.00 02/12/2021 2 682 3,996.52 - - - 06/12/2021 1 218 1,264.40 - - - 07/12/2021 6 379 2,243.68 2 501 3,006.00 08/12/2021 5 923 5,473.39 1 1 5.97 10/12/2021 2 251 1,483.41 1 1 5.92 13/12/2021 4 650 3,815.50 - - - 14/12/2021 1 21 121.80 - - - 15/12/2021 1 1 5.86 1 1 5.86 16/12/2021 3 301 1,775.90 1 1 5.90 17/12/2021 4 861 5,036.85 - - - 20/12/2021 4 500 2,875.00 2 500 2,900.00 21/12/2021 3 177 1,008.90 1 1 5.72 22/12/2021 6 830 4,747.60 - - - 23/12/2021 - - - 1 1 5.75 24/12/2021 1 1 5.65 2 856 4,939.12 27/12/2021 8 580 3,271.20 1 1 5.66 28/12/2021 2 420 2,352.00 - - - 30/12/2021 - - - 1 500 2,825.00 31/12/2021 1 9 49.95 - - -

About Affluent Medical

Affluent Medical is a French player in MedTech, founded by Truffle Capital, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide, and of urinary incontinence, which today affects one in four adults. Affluent Medical develops innovative, next-generation minimally invasive implants to restore essential physiological functions in these areas. The four major technologies developed by the Company are currently in the preclinical and clinical study phase. The first medical device should be marketed in Europe with Kalios.

For more information, please visit: www.affluentmedical.com

