Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.01.2022 | 19:04
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 10

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Transactions in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (theCompany) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase:10 January 2022
Number of ordinary shares purchased:14,267
Lowest price per share:194.00p
Highest price per share:194.00p
Trading venue:JPSI
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:14,267
Weighted average price per day per trading venue:194.00p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 10,081,532 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 21,321,283 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 32.10% of the Company's total issued share capital (31,402,815 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 12 January 2022, should use the figure of 21,321,283 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098

10 January 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.