Bloomington, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - Kevin Pillifant, a preeminent and highly respected athletic trainer who has worked with the NFL, Major League Baseball, and the Olympics, has agreed to serve as a special advisor for SummaForte.





Kevin Pillifant

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8328/109571_kevin%20headshot.jpg

Mr. Pillifant will advise SummaForte on the needs of athletes looking to perform at their peak in high-intensity extreme and traditional sports and to recover faster from demanding physical training.

"Kevin is one of the foremost practitioners of sports medicine and rehabilitation in the country, and we're thrilled to leverage his insight and expertise in developing products that help athletes in every sport live healthier, perform better, and recover faster," said Jeff Thinnes, CEO and founder of SummaForte. "Just as our esports advisor Dr. Lindsey Migliore brings to SummaForte a singular understanding of the experience of an esports athlete to help us create healthier and higher-performing gamers, Kevin will provide invaluable insight into how our current and future products can help athletes in extreme and traditional sports."

"My integrated and progressive approach to training and sports medicine aims to achieve the highest performance from my athletes," said Mr. Pillifant. "SummaForte's SummaTape immediately became a vital addition to this approach. The innovative combination of enhanced kinesiology tape with the highest-quality CBD provides support while also helping reduce inflammation. It's a great product, easy to use, and my athletes have recovered much faster from muscle soreness and various athletic injuries. I look forward to working with Jeff and the team on expanding the product line and use cases."





Kevin Pillifant tends to athlete

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8328/109571_kevin%20soccer%20player.jpg

Mr. Pillifant is a Certified Athletic Trainer with an MA in Kinesiology. He is an expert in functional movement, exercise and rehab, manual therapy, Graston Technique, kinesio taping, cupping, and dry needling. He has worked with the NFL, Major League Baseball, ESPN Winter X Games, United States Paralympic Ski Team, United States Luge Team, and the United Soccer League.

He joins other leading experts advising SummaForte across a range of topics. These experts include Dr. Peter Grinspoon, who advises SummaForte on social, medical, and general health benefits associated with cannabinoids, is a primary care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, an Instructor at Harvard Medical School, and a certified Health and Wellness coach; Dr. Thomas Klein, who is a founding member of Commonwealth Orthopedics, which merged into OrthoVirginia, the state's largest provider of advanced orthopedic care and physical therapy, with expertise in sports injuries and prevention; and Dr. Lindsey Migliore, a licensed medical doctor in the field of physical medicine and rehabilitation, co-author of The Handbook on Esports Medicine, and is at the forefront of addressing health issues in the esports space.

SummaForte is a new, premium CBD brand focused on developing bespoke, science-driven products that enable peak performance, faster recovery, and a healthy lifestyle. SummaForte launched with a focus on esports and gaming, leading a movement to help professional gamers embrace healthy rituals and more effectively manage the musculoskeletal, vision and cognitive challenges they confront. Currently, SummaForte offers two signature CBD products developed on the foundations of science and quality:

SummaTape- a lightweight and stretchable cotton-spandex tape that supports muscles and ligaments while enhancing dexterity and facilitating faster recovery. The kinesiology tape is infused with CBD and menthol, delivering a cooling effect while helping reduce inflammation.

Contact:

Russell Newell

Russell.newell@summaforte.com

https://summaforte.com

https://www.facebook.com/SummaForte

https://www.instagram.com/summaforte/

https://twitter.com/SummaForte

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109571