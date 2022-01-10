

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Monday, recovering slightly after suffering a sharp loss last week.



However, gains were just marginal as a firm dollar and rising Treasury yields limited the demand for the safe-haven asset.



The dollar index climbed to 96.23 before easing to 95.98, (still up nearly 0.3%) from Friday's close. The dollar gained in strength amid rising expectations the Federal Reserve will announce a series of interest rate hikes this year. The first hike is likely to happen as early as March.



The yield on U.S. Treasury yields reached a new two-year high, reacting to the jobs numbers released on Friday.



Gold futures for February ended higher by $1.40 or about 0.1% at $1,798.80 an ounce.



Silver futures for March closed up by $0.053 at $22.462 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.3520 per pound, down $0.0580 from the previous close.



Investors looked ahead to data on consumer and produce price inflation, retail sales and industrial prodution.



Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's confirmation hearing in the Senate Banking Committee for his second term is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.



On the Covid-19 front, the Omicron Covid-19 variant continues to spread rapidly. The discovery of a new strain that combines Delta and Omicron is also on the radar.







