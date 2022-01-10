

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the rapid surge in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus across the globe.



A firm dollar amid rising prospects for a series of interest rate hikes weighed as well on crude oil prices.



Prices surged higher earlier in the session as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries about rising coronavirus cases.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended lower by $0.67 or about 0.9% at $78.23 a barrel, after dropping to a low of $77.83 in the session.



Brent crude futures drifted down $0.88 or about 1.1% to $80.87 a barrel.



Although early studies show a lower risk of severe disease or hospitalization from the Omicron variant compared to the Delta variant, several countries, including the U.K., Italy and Spain have been seeing rapid spikes in new cases in recent days.







