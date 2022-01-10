- (PLX AI) - Pandora Q4 sales DKK 9,000 million vs. estimate DKK 8,600 million.
- • Q4 EBIT margin 30%
- • Q4 EBIT DKK 2.7 billion
- • Q4 organic growth 10%, sell-out growth 10%
- • A low single digit percentage of the physical stores were temporarily closed during Q4 2021 due to COVID-19
- • Company says physical stores in a number of markets were negatively impacted by other restrictions, not least in China
- • Says recent escalation of COVID-19 continues to drive some uncertainty with regards to financial performance in 2022
