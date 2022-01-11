DJ EQS-News: (82.HK) Crazy Sports Launched its First Metaverse Sports Game 'Crazy Soccer'

EQS-News / 11/01/2022 / 11:33 UTC+8

On January 8, HK main board listed company Crazy Sports (82.HK) officially launched "Crazy Soccer" a metaverse football game on the Roblox platform globally. Being the first metaverse sports game developed in China, "Crazy Soccer" is available on platforms including PC, IOS and Android, supporting multiple languages. The game is designed to closely simulate the real-world football club operations, where players can co-create gameplay setting.

11/01/2022 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267015&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2022 22:33 ET (03:33 GMT)