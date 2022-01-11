- (PLX AI) - Holcim to acquire PRB Group expanding Solutions & Products.
- • PRB Group is France's biggest independent manufacturer of specialty building solutions with 2022 (est.) net sales of EUR 340 million
- • The acquisition will advance Holcim's 'Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth' with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group Net Sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation, the company said
- • The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter
