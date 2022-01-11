

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said that it has introduced cobas infinity edge, a secure and encrypted cloud-based platform for the integration and management of point of care data, available for use in clinical settings globally.



Roche Diagnostics plans to offer the new digital platform in other markets globally throughout 2022 and 2023.



Cobas infinity edge is designed as an open platform, allowing healthcare professionals to easily access and adopt third-party innovators' new digital tools and medically-relevant applications via the Roche digital marketplace.



Roche noted that its new cloud-based platform connects patient test results, medical records and third-party applications, allowing professionals to monitor patients' health, adjust treatment protocols, and make quick data-driven patient care decisions anytime, anywhere within and across clinical settings.







