UK retail sales increased in December despite the recent Omicron outbreak, data released by the British Retail Consortium, or BRC, showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales grew 2.1 percent on a yearly basis in December. For the whole year of 2021, retail sales were up 9.9 percent.



Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said many people chose to shop online rather than travel to nearby high streets and shopping centres. Loungewear was back in fashion, as many pre-empted the possibility of future restrictions.



'As we head into 2022, retailers will be keeping close to Government COVID-19 updates and hoping consumer confidence holds up in order to offset the rising cost challenges they are likely to experience for the foreseeable future,' Paul Martin, UK Head of Retail, KPMG, said.







