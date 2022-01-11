Petra Diamonds Ltd - Notification of H1 FY 2022 Trading Update

11 January 2022 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

(the "Company")

Notification of H1 FY 2022 Trading Update

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that its H1 FY 2022 Trading Update, which will include production and sales results for the six months to 31 December 2021, will be announced on Tuesday 18 January 2022.

Petra's management will host two webcasts on the day at 9:30am and 4:00pm GMT to discuss the results with investors and analysts. Details of the webcasts will be in the Trading Update announcement and available on the Company's website at https://www.petradiamonds.com/investors/financial-events-calendar/.

For further information, please contact:

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Cathy Malins investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Des Kilalea

Julia Stone

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 230 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's US$336.7 million notes due in 2026 are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.