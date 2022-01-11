

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Swiss building materials maker Holcim Group (HCMLY.PK) said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire French manufacturer of specialty building solutions PRB Group.



The financial terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, were not disclosed.



PRB Group's products and solutions are highly complementary to Holcim's and expand its reach in the high growth repair and refurbishment market.



The acquisition is also expected to support the acquirer's aim to expand its solutions and products business to 30 percent of its net sales by 2025, by entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.



PRB Group, with estimated FY22 net sales of 340 million euros, is a provider of a broad range of high performance building solutions, from coatings and insulations to adhesives, and flooring systems with energy-efficiency and renovation solutions.



Founded in 1975, PRB Group's broad footprint covers with over 700 people, a research and development center, five manufacturing sites, and 26 warehouses, as well as 1,300 distributors.







