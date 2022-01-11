

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose to a four-month high in November, preliminary estimates from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 103.0 in November from 101.5 in the previous month. This was the highest reading since July, when the score was 103.8.



The coincident index also advanced to a four-month high in November. The indicator came in at 93.6 in November, up from 89.8 a month ago.



The lagging index improved to 93.6 in November from 93.1 a month ago.







