- (PLX AI) - Nokia expects to exceed 2021 financial guidance and provides operating margin guidance for 2022.
- • Nokia sees 2021 Net sales of about EUR 22.2 billion, while consensus is EUR 22.34 billion
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 12.4-12.6%, raised from 10-12% previously
- • Nokia gives 2022 outlook for comparable operating margin of 11% to 13.5%
- • This new guidance considers estimated continued improvements in the underlying business, supply constraints and cost inflation, with the year-on-year progression also impacted by the significant one-offs seen in 2021
