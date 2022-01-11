Claire's Stores: GLOBAL FASHION BRAND CLAIRE'S APPOINTS RICHARD FLINT PRESIDENT OF EUROPE

Retail Veteran Joins Claire's, Further Strengthening Brand's European Footprint

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion brand Claire's Stores, Inc. announces the appointment of Richard Flint as President of Europe where he will lead the brand's business in the continent, focusing on growth across channels in the European market. Flint will report to Claire's Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Vero.

With over two decades of experience in retail, Flint's proven track record in key leadership roles, along with his strategic approach to growing and evolving businesses, will be integral as Claire's looks to further expand the brand's international footprint throughout Europe. Flint will focus on amplifying Claire's European presence through a strong growth pipeline and developing the international supply chain to optimize the flow of products to customers through Claire's channels, with an added emphasis on its growing concessions business.

"Richard brings a wealth of experience, an expert knowledge of the market and a drive for optimizing growth, which will be instrumental to our brand positioning and long-term success as a global fashion brand that inspires self-expression," said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to working closely with Richard to bring our vision for Claire's to life."

"Claire's is a powerful brand with an engaged, global audience, and my mission is to expand Claire's international footprint, seamlessly bringing the brand's trendsetting products, memorable in-store experiences and industry-leading ear piercing services to even more customers in Europe, allowing them to express themselves with our brand," said Richard Flint, President of Europe.

Flint most recently served as Chief Growth Officer and Executive Board Member at HEMA where he delivered significant growth through his digital and multichannel leadership and vision. Flint was also intimately involved in the company's M&A initiative, playing a key role in the leadership team responsible for the sale of HEMA BV in 2018 and the subsequent sale of the company to a private equity consortium in December 2020. Prior to HEMA, Flint served as the Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer at Nike, leading the company's business in Greater China, including the retail turnaround of its brand fleet, and dramatically increasing e-commerce performance across platforms and owned digital properties.

About Claire's Stores, Inc.

Claire's Stores, Inc. is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's and Icing, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at www.clairestores.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Katie Settle - Brand Communications Specialist

Katie.Settle@claires.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1212 507 922

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1722314/Claires_Richard_Flint_BW.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1631509/Claires_Stores_Logo.jpg