Dienstag, 11.01.2022
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.01.2022 | 08:41
Hoylu AB: Total Paying Users increased 2% in December

Stockholm, Sweden, January 11, 2022 - Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, today announced user numbers and Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR)" as of the end of December 2021.

Annual Recurring Revenue, including long term mobile contracts, reached MSEK 34.6 as of the end of December 2021, up from MSEK 34.4 as of the end of November 2021.

The report for December 2021 is attached to this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site:).

"2021 was a challenging year in many ways and we did not reach our overall financial goals. Year over year ARR growth of 92% for our SaaS business (excluding long term service contracts with customers in the cruise line industry) should be seen as an emerging momentum within our focus areas construction and engineering", said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Try Hoylu for free: https://app.hoylu.com/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on January 11, 2022.

Attachment

  • Hoylu_Monthly_Report_2021-12_ENG_F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9dc02fe5-a8a2-4627-9d7b-f584bf8ea43a)

