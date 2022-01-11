

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power Limited (XPP.L) reported that its fourth quarter revenue was 58.8 million pounds, up 4% year-on-year, or down 1% as reported, slightly down on the Board's expectations. Orders were up 65% at constant currency and 58% as reported to 88.6 million pounds.



For fiscal 2021, revenue were up 10% on a constant currency basis, or 3% as reported, to 240.2 million pounds. The company said the increase was primarily driven by the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment sector. Full year order intake was up 43% at constant currency.



The Group now expects 2021 adjusted operating profit to be modestly below the lower end of current market expectations. The Group said the current range of analyst expectations for adjusted operating profit is 46 million pounds to 48 million pounds.



The Group said the recommended dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 is not expected to be less than 36 pence per share, representing a minimum total dividend of 94 pence per share for the year.







