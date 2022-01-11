- (PLX AI) - Kahoot organic user growth continued with 30.9 million active accounts, up 25% YoY.
- • Kahoot reached more than 1.1 million paid subscriptions across all services
- • Kahoot invoiced revenue (billings) was $39.7 million in the fourth quarter, up 126% YoY
- • Kahoot Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") of $133 million, up 122% YoY
- • Kahoot 2022 ambition is $190-200 million in invoiced revenue
- • Kahoot 2022 operational cost base is expected to represent approx. 70% of invoiced revenue
