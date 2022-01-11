Today, Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics and technology solutions to the financial services sector, reveals the rapid growth that the firm experienced in 2021, across its global business. Acuity now supports over 400 banking, asset management, commercial banks and consulting firms. In 2021, the firm saw a substantial increase in new sales and over 100 new institutions were added to its client roster. Additionally, Acuity now employs over 4,200 staff globally, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, Sri Lanka, China and Costa Rica.

"We had high hopes for what Acuity could achieve in 2021 and we are thrilled to say that we outperformed our initial 2021 goals and have set ourselves up for greater success this year," said Robert King, Chief Executive Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners. "We see a fundamental reshaping and acceleration of changing working practices and staffing solutions in the global financial services industry. This comes, in part, from the industry having proved that it can operate in a hybrid working environment. Despite many challenges we stayed focused on how to best serve our global client base, including through the evolution of our technological capabilities, as well as the growth of our analyst headcount. We start 2022 the strongest we have ever been."

Acuity's technology platform BEAT Business Excellence Automations Tools was a key area of focus for Acuity in 2021. BEAT-enabled service solutions use a combination of automation technologies and skilled analysts to improve turnaround times without compromising on quality and accuracy. The BEAT initiative launched in 2017 reached a significant milestone last year by having over 100 Acuity customers use the bespoke digital applications and tools. Additionally, BEATFlow, a proprietary workflow management tool, now has over 8,000 users across 43 customers and BEAT Edge, a Consultant Database (CDB) solution is deployed to over 40 clients.

Last year saw Acuity recognized for some of its outstanding work for clients and the corporate culture it has built. In February 2021 the BEAT Edge solution received the Best New Product Award in the back/middle office category at the Fund Intelligence Operations Services Awards. Later, in July 2021, Acuity was named Best Outsourcing Service Provider by WatersTechnology in its annual Waters Rankings, which reflect how financial technology professionals view vendors, consultancies and service providers. At the end of 2021 Acuity was also certified in India by the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work. Acuity is focused on employee health and well-being and as the pandemic continues to evolve it remains committed to making the right decisions for both employees and clients.

"The human and business impact of the pandemic have been felt by all. In this environment the financial services industry's demand for agile, high-value Knowledge Process Outsourcing has increased exponentially," said Damian Burleigh, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer at Acuity. "We are seeing the highest client retention numbers in our history, as we focus on investing in technology, people and processes. In 2022, we will continue to introduce new services and capabilities, such as we did in the retail lending space last year, and we plan to expand our geographic footprint even further with new offices."

About Acuity Knowledge Partners

Acuity Knowledge Partners is a leading research, analytics and business intelligence consultant to the financial services sector. The company's network of analysts and industry experts, combined with advanced data and technology, supports over 400 financial institutions and consulting companies worldwide to operate more efficiently and unlock their human capital, driving revenues higher and transforming operations. It specialises in investment banking, investment research, private equity consulting and commercial lending. Acuity is headquartered in London and operates from nine locations worldwide. In 2019, the company was established as a separate business from Moody's Corporation through its acquisition from Equistone Partners.

