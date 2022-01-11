The solar arm of oil major BP is proposing to build an agrivoltaic project in the Upper Hunter region big enough to provide 4% of New South Wales' (NSW) electricity demand. The project will include 296 MW of storage capacity.From pv magazine Australia Lighthouse bp's 520 MWp Goulburn River Solar Farm with its 296 MWp battery energy storage system, proposed by for a site in Merriwa, approximately halfway between Newcastle and Dubbo, has progressed to the next stages of planning. Last week, the Australian government posted the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) referral ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...