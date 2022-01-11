Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that the Company is requested by its film and television production companies to increase weekly testing to 300%.

The Company is requested to test on 24-hour rotation effective immediately, instead of the previous 72-hours rotation, due to the surging Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529) numbers.

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company administered over 67,500 tests to 41 production companies: 2 in Montreal, 11 in Toronto and 28 in Vancouver.

"The company is pleased to be able to accommodate the need from the film and production companies. With 24-hour Covid-19 testing rotations, we anticipate a significant increase in revenue in the COVID-19 business," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

"With the new Omicron variants spreading, management feels that continued testing will be necessary for the foreseeable future as part of the answer to keep people safe and sound," said Andrew Ryu, Chairman of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter - CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

