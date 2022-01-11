

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group Plc (RAT.L) reported total funds under management and administration of 68.2 billion pounds at 31 December 2021, up 24.7% from 54.7 billion pounds at 31 December 2020, reflecting continuing net inflows, positive market movement and the acquisition of Saunderson House Limited.



The Investment Management business recorded gross inflows of 4.5 billion pounds for the full year compared to 3.9 billion pounds, last year. Net organic inflows for the year were 0.8 billion pounds. Total net inflows of discretionary FUMA in the year were 1.2 billion pounds, a net growth rate of 2.8%?







