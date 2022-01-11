

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group (UTG.L), which develops and manages student accommodation in the UK, said that bookings for the 2022/23 academic year have started positively with 60% of rooms already sold. It supports its guidance of a return to full occupancy and 3.0-3.5% rental growth for the 2022/23 academic year.



The company expects strong student demand for 2022/23 from both domestic and international students but anticipate a slightly later sales cycle for international students than in a typical year due to uncertainty relating to COVID-19.



As a result, the company has increased its focus on retaining existing direct-let customers, which has led to an increased share of sales to re-bookers.



The company said it continues to see strong investment demand for UK student accommodation, as reflected in the valuation performance for the Unite UK Student Accommodation Fund or 'USAF' and the London Student Accommodation Joint Venture or 'LSAV' in 2021.



Latest guidance from the Department for Education confirms that education settings will remain open for face-to-face teaching under the Government's Plan B measures to combat COVID-19.



In properties, over 70% of checked-in students have already returned to their accommodation, which is in line with a typical year. The company expects the remaining students to arrive shortly, following the start of the spring term, Unite Group said.







