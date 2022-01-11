

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L), a distributor of specialist building products, Tuesday said its fiscal 2021 Group revenues from underlying operations were 22 percent higher from last year to 2.29 billion pounds.



Like-for-like or LFL revenues for the year grew 24 percent from last year, and the growth was 8 percent from the pre-pandemic 2019.



The company continues to expect an underlying operating profit of no less than 40 million pounds for the year.



In its trading update for the year ended December 31, 2021, the company said its fourth-quarter LFL sales grew 17 percent from last year, with growth of 19 percent in UK and 16 percent in EU.



Group LFL sales growth was 22 percent compared to 2019.



In the year 2021, UK LFL sales climbed 37 percent from last year, and the increase was 17 percent in EU. Reported sales in UK was 930 million pounds, and in EU was 1.36 billion pounds.



The company said its profitability is increasingly positive, with the trading performance driving several upgrades during the year.



Looking ahead, the company said it is well placed to build on the significant progress made in 2021.



The company said, 'Our order books continue to be robust, and we remain confident in the effectiveness of our supply chain management.... As a result, the Board is confident that the momentum built in 2021 will continue in 2022 and, providing there is no material disruption to either our business or end markets, expects the Group to deliver solid organic revenue growth in the coming year.'







