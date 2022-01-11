Getac expands its line-up of fully rugged Android tablets with launch of all new 10-inch ZX10

News in brief:

New 10-inch Android 11 tablet perfectly balances built-in rugged reliability with compact and lightweight design

Key features include 8MP front camera, 16MP rear camera, dedicated GPS, dual LTE SIM card slots, dual hot-swappable batteries, and options of up to 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB storage

RAM and 128GB storage The new ZX10 is available in a range of industry specific builds as part of Getac Select

TAIPEI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has today announced the launch of its ZX10 fully rugged tablet, a versatile new 10-inch device built around the Android 11 operating system (OS). The ZX10 will sit alongside Getac's popular ZX70 fully rugged 7-inch Android tablet, giving customers in industries such as public safety, utilities, energy, transport & logistics, manufacturing, automotive, and defence more options when choosing rugged Android devices that best suit their operational needs.

Powerful operational efficiency

The ZX10's combination of Android 11 OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform, and Adreno 512 GPU delivers a seamless user experience, enabling efficient workflow in a wide range of field scenarios. Dual hot-swappable batteries ensure full-shift operation, while the LumiBond sunlight readable display (boasting 800nits of brightness) with rain and glove touch capability helps maintain productivity in a range of weather conditions. The ZX10 also has options of up to 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB storage to help customers prepare for future industry demands.

Excellent field communications

An 8MP front camera and best-in-class 16MP rear camera deliver exceptionally high-quality photo/video capture, while dual integrated microphones filter out loud background noise for enhanced audio quality. Elsewhere, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth (v5.0), dedicated GPS and an optional 4G LTE module offers rapid data transfer and location positioning capabilities in remote field locations. Dual LTE SIM card slots allow field workers to quickly switch between two 4G network carriers. The support to CBRS private network further increases operational flexibility.

Industry leading rugged reliability

Like all Getac devices, the ZX10 is built rugged from the ground up to provide exceptional reliability and peace of mind. MIL-STD-810H and IP66 certification means it can easily withstand drops of up to six feet, shocks, rain, vibration, dust, and liquid spillages. Furthermore, an operating temperature range of -29°C to 63°C (-20°F~145°F) delivers year-round usability. With all these built-in rugged features, the ZX10 is still only 17.9mm thick and weighs just over 1kg, offering excellent portability and mobility in the field.

Ideally suited to key industry applications

The ZX10 is designed to meet the needs of public safety, utilities, energy, transport & logistics, manufacturing, automotive, and defence professionals who utilise Android-based devices. As part of Getac Select, it is available in a range of industry specific builds that combine different features, accessories, and software utilities to help customers quickly solve everyday challenges. Below are some example use cases:

Data capture and ePCR access for emergency first responders

Emergency first responders require real-time access to electronic patient health records (ePCRs) to deliver appropriate care and medication, often in high pressure environments. The ZX10's powerful connectivity options allow them to quickly access this information, while optional barcode/RFID and smart card readers help verify IDs, check operational procedures, and ensure patient confidentiality.

Rugged, full-shift reliability for field utilities engineers

When conducting outdoor activities like GIS mapping, utilities engineers need devices they can rely on in a variety of weather conditions. Furthermore, a lack of access to charging facilities while working in remote locations means long battery life is vitally important. The ZX10's fully rugged design, dedicated GPS, versatile LumiBond display with rain and glove touch capability, and dual hot-swappable battery design gives field engineers the peace of mind they need, wherever their duties take them.

Remote communications and asset maintenance for energy workers

Energy workers must regularly inspect and maintain assets in the field, but often require remote support from experts to do so effectively. The ZX10's mobile connectivity, best-in-class 8MP front camera and 16MP rear camera and dedicated GPS lets workers interact with colleagues around the world in real-time, quickly share/exchange information, and complete tasks at the first time of asking. Dual LTE SIM card slots also let them quickly switch between two different carrier networks without having to swap SIM cards and staying connected conveniently.

Optimising efficiency for warehouse employees and forklift drivers

Warehouse employees and forklift drivers need to collect and move goods between multiple different environments, ranging from internal cold storage and climate-controlled areas to external yards that are exposed to the weather and elements. The ZX10's compact yet rugged design and wide operating temperature range means it can seamlessly transition between these environments without fear of damage or disruption. Additionally, the optional barcode/RFID-reader and range of programmable buttons makes it quick and easy to identify/process items in a matter of seconds.

"As Android continues to gain popularity, a growing number of organisations are looking for rugged Android solutions that enable them to enjoy the versatility it has to offer, even when working in harsh and/or challenging environments," says Rick Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "The ZX10 does exactly that, expanding our line-up of Android-based solutions and helping customers optimise their operational efficiency, while also hitting all-important total cost of ownership targets."

Availability

The ZX10 is available in March.

