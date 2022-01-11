Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4008 ISIN: EU000000EZB0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPAEISCHE ZENTRALBANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPAEISCHE ZENTRALBANK 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.01.2022 | 09:45
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safeture AB: Safeture signs a four-year agreement with the European Central Bank, ECB

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS company Safeture AB in Lund has won, together with its partner Falck Global Assistance, a public procurement for a four-year framework agreement regarding travel risk management for the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany. The agreement also opens up the opportunity to join other institutions, such as the Central Banks of the Eurosystem and other members of the Eurosystem Procurement Coordination Office (EPCO).

The total contract value depends on how many employees will use the service and which of the other national central banks and institutions join.

Now, the ECB has access to Safeture's unique platform for managing employee safety, no matter where they are.

"The fact that we have won a prestigious assignment in fierce competition testifies to the strength of our offer. It also shows that our business model - which is based on collaboration with leading partners such as Falck Global Assistance - works well."

"The framework agreement contributes to strengthening our position in the important German market and holds great potential with other central banks as potential customers," says Magnus Hultman, CEO of Safeture.

For additional information, visit www.safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/r/safeture-signs-a-four-year-agreement-with-the-european-central-bank--ecb,c3483997

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17559/3483997/1518897.pdf

Final Safeture_ECB_Press_Release 220111

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture58067,c2998685

Safeture58067

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/safeture2-platform-app-iso,c2998686

Safeture2-platform-app-ISO

https://news.cision.com/safeture-ab/i/ecb-logo,c2998687

ECB-logo

EZB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.