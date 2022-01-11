DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 372.8205

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 667041

CODE: MMS LN

ISIN: LU1598689153

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 135745 EQS News ID: 1267130 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267130&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2022 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)