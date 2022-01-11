DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.9465

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9575220

CODE: LESU LN

ISIN: LU1792117696

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 135765 EQS News ID: 1267150 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267150&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2022 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)