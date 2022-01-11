DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UNIC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.4457

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15911355

CODE: UNIC LN

ISIN: LU2023678282

