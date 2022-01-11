Anzeige
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
11.01.2022
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Jan-2022 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.3238

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1430106

CODE: GIST LN

ISIN: LU1910939849

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1910939849 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GIST LN 
Sequence No.:  135799 
EQS News ID:  1267184 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267184&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2022 03:23 ET (08:23 GMT)

