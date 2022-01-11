Today, Owl Labs, the award-winning leader in immersive and collaborative video conferencing technology and services, announces its partnership with the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), the school leader's union representing more than 47,000 members.

Owl Labs will offer its flagship product, the Meeting Owl Pro to NAHT members at a discounted rate. With its intelligent 360° all-in-one camera, mic and speaker system leveraging AI, the Meeting Owl creates an immersive collaboration and learning environment. The Meeting Owl's proprietary technology automatically focuses on who is speaking using audio and visual cues. The Meeting Owl is used by over 100,000 organisations globally. Leading educational institutions that use Meeting Owl technology include The Gurdon Institute at the University of Cambridge, Frankfurt International School, University of Salford, Bern University of Applied Sciences and Prague College.

Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs says: "We're delighted to be a partner of NAHT to help support the UK's leading school leaders' union with best in class technology. The right technology has the power to create immersive and engaging experiences."

Mark Cornell, NAHT Chief of Staff says: "Partnering with a company like Owl Labs allows us to offer more cutting-edge technology tools to our members. At NAHT, we can stay connected and more efficient for our business meetings and CPD events. It's next wave technology making everyone feel seen and heard."

--ENDS-

Owl Labs:

Owl Labs is a collaborative tech company making meetings more inclusive with immersive, 360-degree video devices. Built for modern businesses and classrooms, Owl Labs is dedicated to empowering hybrid and remote teams with its award-winning technology and robust product suite. The company's flagship product, the Meeting Owl Pro, was honoured as one of TIME's Best Inventions and features a wifi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone, and speaker with proprietary AI technology. Owl Labs has raised £15.8 million in funding and is based in Boston, with remote and hybrid employees all over the world. To learn more about Owl Labs, visit www.owllabs.com.

NAHT:

NAHT represents more than 47,000 members in early years, primary, secondary and special schools, making us the largest association for school leaders in the UK. We represent, advise and train school leaders in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. We use our voice at the highest levels of government to influence policy for the benefit of leaders and learners everywhere. Our NAHT Edge section supports, develops and represents middle leaders in schools.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005775/en/

Contacts:

Media

owluk@clarity.pr



Rose Tremlett

Interim Head of Press

07545 354363

press.office@naht.org.uk

@NAHTnews

https://naht.org.uk/News/Latest-comments/Press-room