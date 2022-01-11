The Australian Renewable Energy Agency has announced AUD 40 million ($28.7 million) of research and development funding across two streams. Stream 1 consists of cells and modules, while Stream 2 is focused on balance of system, along with operations and maintenance. It is hoped the additional funding will spur Australia's pioneering solar research to push for the federal government's "ultra low-cost solar" target of AUD 15/MWh.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced up to AUD 40 million ($28.7 million) in funding to support research and development ...

