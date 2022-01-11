Western Selection Plc - Disposal of shares

11 January 2022

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Disposal of shares in Northbridge Industrial Services Plc

("Northbridge")

The Company announces that, on 10 January 2022, it sold 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Northbridge at a price of 170.00 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company now holds 1,804,500 ordinary shares in Northbridge which represents 6.21% of Northbridge's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880

(James Caithie / Liam Murray)