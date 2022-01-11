DJ Swiss Re Insurance-Linked Investment Management Ltd enters a strategic partnership with Swedish pension fund Alecta

Zurich, 11 January 2022 - Swiss Re Insurance-Linked Investment Management Ltd (SRILIM) successfully partnered with Sweden's largest private pension fund Alecta to secure an investment of USD 250 million in its 1863 fund platform.

SRILIM, the investment manager of the 1863 fund platform and fully owned subsidiary of Swiss Re Ltd, secured a substantial investment of USD 250 million from Swedish pension fund Alecta, which manages assets of approximately 2.6 million customers. Through the capital efficient fund format, Alecta can participate in Swiss Re's natural catastrophe business and benefit from significant diversification potential as well as Swiss Re's risk knowledge and underwriting expertise.

Martin Bisping, CEO of SRILIM, said: 'We are very excited to have Alecta as a strategic partner. This marks a significant milestone, particularly in terms of asset raising, in the still young history of our 1863 fund platform, which achieved strong investment performance since its launch a year ago. I am confident that we will accelerate this positive momentum, as we continue to broaden our partnerships with alternative capital investors, such as Alecta.'

Tony Persson, Head of Fixed Income and Strategy at Alecta, said: 'Our primary focus is on generating attractive long-term returns for our customers. We manage our assets in an efficient and sustainable manner, working with few select partners where we see relevant investment opportunities. We are convinced that insurance-linked securities can generate high-quality and uncorrelated returns and are pleased to partner with Swiss Re to benefit from its extensive expertise in this domain. We look forward to a long-lasting collaboration.'

Swiss Re Insurance-Linked Investment Management Ltd Swiss Re Insurance-Linked Investment Management Ltd (SRILIM) is a manager of collective assets pursuant to the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Institutions and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Currently, SRILIM acts as asset manager for the 1863 fund platform with the investment objective to provide investors access to Swiss Re's global portfolio of nat cat reinsurance risks. Founded in 2020, SRILIM has an experienced team consisting of market leading experts proficient at reinsurance, nat cat risk and asset management operations.

Swiss Re The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally.

Alecta Alecta manages occupational pension plans for 2.6 million people and 35,000 businesses across Sweden. Alecta was founded in 1917 and is owned by its customers. The company's most important task is to ensure that its customers occupational pension grows, while working to ensure that more people can benefit from the security which an occupational pension provides. On September 30, 2021 Alecta had SEK 1,153 billion in assets under management. https:// www.alecta.se/

