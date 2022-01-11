The "E-Cigarette Regulatory Report: Online Domestic Sales Allowed in Italy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed and up-to-date look at Italy's regulatory regime, including all aspects from product and age restrictions, public usage and notification, to advertising, labelling and packaging, and taxation.

The new Italian government has taken a positive stance on vapour products, loosening various regulatory burdens imposed by the previous parliament. That being said, Italy remains one of the most changing regulatory regimes for vapour products in Europe, meaning it can be tough to understand.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Outlook

3. Regulatory landscape

4. National regulatory framework

5. Age restrictions

6. Product restrictions

7. Labelling and packaging

8. Obligation to notify

9. Retail channel restrictions

10. Public usage

11. Advertising and marketing

12. Taxation

13. Enforcement

14. Relevant laws

15. Relevant bodies

