- (PLX AI) - PerkinElmer anticipates reported and organic revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2021 of approximately -1% and -12%, respectively.
- • PerkinElmer adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be at least $2.40 for the fourth quarter; consensus is $2.18
- • PerkinElmer expects to report fourth quarter 2021 COVID related revenues of approximately $320 million
- • Non-COVID organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 10%
PERKINELMER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de