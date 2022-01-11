FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

11 January 2022

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 10 January 2022 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, a Director, of 145 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 January 2022 at a price of £1.0361 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 20 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries

Jarlath Wade

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0) 7581 003252

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them