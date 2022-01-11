Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2022) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald") has entered into a binding term sheet to sell to FlowerPod LLC all patents and related intellectual property pertaining to Emerald's vaporizer cannabis puck concept in exchange for US$1 million in cash and a US$500,000 one-year interest-bearing secured promissory note. As part of the transaction, Emerald will transfer its ownership interest back to FlowerPod LLC but will retain its US$350,000 two-year interest-bearing promissory note it received from FlowerPod LLC on May 5, 2021. The transaction is scheduled to close in late Q1 2022.

In addition, Emerald and HYTN Cannabis Inc. have agreed to unwind their strategic alliance, initially announced on November 3, 2021, in an orderly and co-operative manner. Emerald has also taken steps to materially reduce its burn rate.

"As I mentioned at our AGM on December 30, 2021, since announcing on November 29, 2021, that Emerald was pivoting out of the cannabis industry and into pharmaceutical development, I have been very pleased with Emerald's progress on negotiations to sell its cannabis industry assets for cash," said Jim Heppell, Chair of Emerald's Board. "The Board and management are looking forward to our meeting with Vantage Point later this week, where we will be focusing on prioritizing their shortlist of merger/acquisition candidates involved in pharmaceutical development."

