

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. said it has paid out more than $260 billion to app developers since the App Store's launch in 2008. This includes $60 billion paid in 2021, as the payment to developers as of 2020 end was $200 billion.



In the latest holiday season alone, App Store customers spent more than ever before between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, driving double-digit growth from last year.



In a statement, the company said the significant number sets a new yearly record for App Store developer earnings from selling digital goods and services.



In June last year, Apple had said the App Store ecosystem facilitated $643 billion in billings and sales during 2020, a 24 percent year-over-year increase.



The company now said its technology coupled with the power of the App Store's global platform connects businesses of all sizes with over 600 million people each week across 175 countries. During the pandemic, Apps and games became the essential source for the world's most innovative and timely entertainment.



Millions of apps were downloaded from the App Store. Apple Fitness+ coached users to stretch, lift, lunge, and meditate their way to healthier days, while Apple News kept them informed of pivotal developments in the news and culture.



The new Apple Maps helped users re-explore the world. Apple TV+ streamed many originals, while Apple Arcade allowed to play hundreds of fun, new and classic games.







