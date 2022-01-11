- (PLX AI) - Jyske Bank FY 2021 pretax profit DKK 4,027 million vs. estimate DKK 3,900 million.
- • FY 2021 EPS DKK 42
- • Reports increasing lending growth, particularly to corporate clients, and extra costs of DKK 165 million from recognizing as an expense remaining activated costs for a capital market program
- • Loan impairment charges amounted to an income of DKK 218 million in 2021
- • Outlook FY 2022 EPS DKK 40-46
- • Outlook FY 2022 profit after tax DKK 2,700-3,100 million
- • This is based on a continued high level of activity in the Danish economy and resultant increased lending volumes as well as a continued good credit quality
- • Tight cost management is maintained and an unchanged approach to capital distribution is planned, the bank said
