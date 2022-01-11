OTAQ Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Holding(s) in Company 11-Jan-2022 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting OTAQ PLC rights are attached ii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights X Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name ELIE DANGOOR City and country of registered office (if applicable) LONDON 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name THE BANK OF NEW YORK (NOMINEES) LIMITED City and country of registered office (if applicable) LONDON 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 11 JANUARY 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11 JANUARY 2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation Total % of voting rights of Total number of % of voting rights attached through financial both voting rights held in to shares (total of 8. A) instruments in % issuer (8.A + 8.B) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B (8.A vii 2) + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on 6.26% 6.26% 2,360,005 which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 7.05% 7.05% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BK6JQ137 2,360,005 6.26% SUBTOTAL 8. A 2,360,005 6.26% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if Type of financial Expiration Conversion Period the instrument is % of voting instrument date x xi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ cash % of voting instrument date x Conversion Number of voting rights rights Period xi Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) X issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Name xv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Place of completion LONDON Date of completion 11 JANUARY 2022

