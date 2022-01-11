Fabled Copper Corp.: Fabled Copper's Lady Luck Reports High-Grade Copper Including 14.30 % Copper over 4.60 meters

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL) announces the first results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property (previously referred to as the North Block) and the Toro Property (previously referred to as the South Block) in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Location Map

Peter J Hawley, President and CEO of Fabled reports; "We start the new year with the reporting of our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence located at the southern end of the Neil Property. See Figure 2 below. As you will see, the high grade copper occurrence has certainly been well named with a total of 16 surface samples collected by the old fashioned, boots on the ground, high altitude sampling of the vein structure over a vertical distance of 444 meters starting at an altitude of 1,320 meters."

Of the 16 samples collected, 3 reported no values, 10 greater than 1%, copper, 5 greater than 5% copper, 5 greater than 10% copper and 2 greater than 20% copper, (1% copper = 22.20 pounds). See Table 1 below.

Figure 2- Neil Property, Lady Luck Location

Sample # D-723002 taken at the lowest elevation of 1,320 meters was composed of quartz veining, breccia and stockwork, with black shale fragments in a white quartz matrix which is mineralized with patches and seams of copper sulphides measuring 5% (bornite - chalcopyrite), abundant malachite staining, and returned 8.17% copper over 0.15 meters of exposed veining thru the valley floor rubble. See Table 1 below.

Sample # D- 723260 was taken 87 meters vertically above D-723002 at a vertical elevation of 1,407 meters where the Lady Luck Structure surfaced again. A grab sample of the rubble at the base of the structure returned 20.20% copper, The sample consisted of weathered, dark brassy brown quartz on the surface and mottled white, brassy yellow on a fresh surface. Moderate malachite, and contained 60% chalcopyrite. See Photo1, 2, Table 1 below.

Photo 1 - Lady Luck

Photo 2 - Lady Luck

At the 1,411-meter elevation, only 4 meters above of that previously described, 2 float samples, D-723259 and D-723258 were taken and reported 2.80 % copper and 1.91% copper respectively. See Table 1 below.

The next mineralized occurrence of the vein structure was at 1,679 meters, 268 meters vertically above, where rubble sample D-723250 returned 3.28% copper. See Table 1 below.

At 1,715 meters the mineralized structure continued and rubble sample D-723005 assayed 26.10% copper, 36 meters vertically above that which was last sampled. This incredible copper sample consisted of semi-massive sulphides, rusty dark - light brown on the surface, minor malachite staining, 95% sulphides, 2% quartz, 3% sheared shale host rock. See Photo 2, Table 1 below.

Photo 3 - Lady Luck

At the final vertical elevation of 1,764 meters, 24 meters above that last sampled two samples were taken,

A grab sample, # D-723003, taken at the base of the mineralized outcropping of the Lady Luck vein structure and returned 16.50% copper. The sample contained a white quartz carbonate vein with patches of carbonated ribboned with seams and patches of sulphides and iron carbonate, limonite alteration common, vuggy with crystal growth in the cavities, abundant malachite staining, non-magnetic, 6% sulphides, (chalcopyrite - bornite), see Photo 3, Table 1 below.

Photo 4 - Lady Luck

At the same vertical elevation, a composite sample D-723004 was taken over a total of 4.60 meters which returned 14.30% copper.The area sampled consisted of a quartz carbonate vein, with white quartz containing patches of iron carbonate, abundant malachite staining, 7% copper sulphides as semi-massive patches, blebs and disseminated chalcopyrite and bornite.

See Photo 4 below of in-place mineralization, note helicopter below and pitch for steepness

Photo 5 - Lady Luck

Table 1 - Lady Luck 2021 Surface Samples

Sample No. Elevation (m) Type of Sample Copper (Cu) Grade % D - 723002 1,320 Chip / 0.15 m 8.1 D - 723260 1,407 Float 20.20 D - 723259 1,411 Float 2.80 D - 723258 1,411 Float 1.91 D - 723252 1,533 rubble 0.01 D - 723250 1,679 rubble 3.28 D - 723005 1,715 rubble 26.10 D - 723251 1,733 rubble 0.01 D - 723247 1,738 Chip / 0.70 0.18 D - 723248 1,740 Chip / 0.50 m 1.66 Sample No. Elevation (m) Type of Sample Copper (Cu) Grade % D - 723001 1,743 Grab 0.01 D - 723003 1,764 Grab 16.50 D - 723004 1,764 Composite / 4.60 m 14.30

Samples taken over 444 meters vertically

Moving Forwards

Needless to say, the impressive grades over 444 meters vertically on the Lady Luck certainly warrants following up in the 2022 season. The Lady Luck vein structure has never been drilled and remain open in all directions.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp. staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

Investor Relations Agreement with Machai Capital Inc.

Fabled Copper Corp. further announces it has entered into a digital awareness services agreement (the "Machai Agreement") with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") pursuant to which Machai will provide certain digital awareness services (including branding and content and data optimization) in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable legislation. The engagement is effective January 5, 2021 and has an initial term of six months. Thereafter, the engagement will automatically renew for another six month term if not cancelled within 15 days after the expiry of the first 6 month period. Under the terms of the Machai Agreement, Machai will receive $50,000 in cash for each 6 month term, plus applicable taxes.

Machai is a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in the mining and metals, technology and special situation sectors. It assists companies in branding, content creation and data-optimization to create powerful marketing campaigns. Machai is able to track, organize and execute its plan through Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Lead Generation, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing and Brand Marketing.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability

to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/682009/Fabled-Coppers-Lady-Luck-Reports-High-Grade-Copper-Including-1430-Copper-over-460-meters