

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PacBio (PACB) reported preliminary revenue of approximately $36.0 million for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately 33% compared with $27.1 million, last year. Preliminary 2021 revenue is expected to be $130.5 million, a growth of approximately 65% from 2020.



'We remain on track to launch our new short-read, Sequencing by Binding (SBB) technology, in 2023. I expect 2022 to be an exciting year for the company as we leverage the foundation that we've built in 2021 and enter the late stages of development for multiple new sequencing platforms,' said Christian Henry, CEO and President of PacBio.







