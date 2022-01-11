Application Management Services Market to Reach $94.78 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 19.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in next-gen tech integration in modern business applications and ease in load of modern business operations drive the growth of the global application management services market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Application Management Services Market by Service (Application Portfolio Assessment, Application Security, Web Application Security, Mobile Application Security, Application Modernization, Cloud Application Migration, and Others), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and End Use (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global Application Management Services Market generated $17.12 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $94.78 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in next-gen tech integration in modern business applications and ease in load of modern business operations drive the growth of the global application management services market. However, plastic nature of application management services and data safety & privacy concerns hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advent of consumer trends presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (320 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6063

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown, which compelled many business organizations to adopt remote working and work from home modes. As a result, organizations have turned to application management services to assist them in managing their software and cloud applications remotely.

Moreover, with the increase in importance of application management services and solutions helping in the digitization process of many small and medium level enterprises, the application management services market is growing steadily.

The application management services market is predicted to grow in the post-Covid era too.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the application management services market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6063

The BFSI segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global application management services market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the use of internet-based security solutions. Moreover, the government segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2030. For the government sector in particular, the pressure to modernize has grown. This led to fastest growth rate of the segment.

The SMEs segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the SMEs segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global application management services industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in cyber threats at the network point and rise in BYOD policies.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global application management services market. This is due to strong in-app consumer spending, high smartphone penetration, and a relatively greater number of mobile application downloads. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030. Asia-Pacific is an emerging region for the application modernization services market. Australia, China, Japan, and India are the major countries contributing to the growth of the application modernization services market in APAC.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6063

Leading Market Players:-

Accenture plc

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Dell Inc.

Google LLC

HCL Technologies

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Micro Focus

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Application Security Market Expected to Reach $33,941.0 Million by 2030

Application Development Software Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Application Transformation Market Expected to Reach $25.37 Billion by 2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg