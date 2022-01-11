DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the list of affiliates disclosure by the joint stock company

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the list of affiliates disclosure by the joint stock company

Information statement on the list of affiliates disclosure

by the joint stock company

The list of affiliates of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for II half of 2021 is available at:

https://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/affilirovannye-litsa/

https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=6

