Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech nimmt Bioreaktor in Betrieb und weitere Patientengruppe ins Visier
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Tradegate
10.01.22
16:30 Uhr
4,540 Euro
-0,020
-0,44 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6404,68015:04
4,6604,68015:14
Dow Jones News
11.01.2022 | 13:52
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on the list of affiliates disclosure by the joint stock company

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the list of affiliates disclosure by the joint stock company

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the list of affiliates disclosure by the joint stock company 11-Jan-2022 / 13:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information statement on the list of affiliates disclosure

by the joint stock company

The list of affiliates of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC for II half of 2021 is available at:

https://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/affilirovannye-litsa/

https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=312&type=6

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 

ISIN:     US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SGGD 
LEI Code:   2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.: 0 
EQS News ID:  1267374 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1267374&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2022 07:21 ET (12:21 GMT)

SURGUTNEFTEGAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.